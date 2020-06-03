Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece files a sexual harassment complaint in New Delhi against the actor’s brother

As per a report, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece was allegedly sexually harassed by the actor's brother and has filed a complaint about it too.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a piece of news that came as a shock to the nation was of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce. The actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent shockwaves among the actor's fans as she filed for divorce earlier last month. Aaliya alleged that she had been mentally and physically tortured by Nawazuddin's family in the past. And now TOI reported that Nawazuddin's niece has alleged sexual harassment by his brother. As per reports, she has filed a complaint about it at the Jamia police station in New Delhi.

The actor's niece said to E Times that she has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her uncle and shared her ordeal of the time when she was nine years old. She mentioned to the portal that her parents were divorced when she was two years old, so she had a stepmother. She claimed that she was tortured a lot. Furthermore, she mentioned that as a child, she didn’t understand anything that was happening, thinking it was her uncle, but when she grew up she realized it was a different kind of touch. She alleged that there was violence too. Nawazuddin's niece who had a court marriage claimed in the report that her in-laws are also being harassed.

She further said that even after her marriage, her father and Nawaz bade papa (Nawazuddin) was also involved, filed false cases to harass her in-laws. She mentioned that if they would have been strict, then this would not have happened. Nawaz's niece also alleged that they never believed her. She said that even now every six months her father files some cases and she is sure he will do something after her complaint too. However, she mentioned that she has got a lot of support from her husband for this. She alleged that she even has proof of all the physical violence, which she had sent to her husband.

Mentioning that she received no support from Nawazuddin, the actor's niece said that Nawaz bade papa once asked her what she wants to do in life, she told him everything that was happening with her and that she felt mentally disturbed. She mentioned that the actor said there is nothing like that. She added that she had thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand. However, she said, 'But he (Nawaz) was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’.

