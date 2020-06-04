Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece on sexual harassment by the actor's brother: He wanted me to give into his demands

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece shared in detail about the sexual harassment she faced by the actor's brother revealing that Nawazuddin and his family continued torturing her and her in-laws after marriage.

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce's news, everyone was shocked after reports of the actor's niece allegedly being sexually harassed by the actor's youngest brother, Minazuddin Siddiqui came forward. As per reports, she had filed a complaint about it at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in New Delhi. The actor's niece said to E Times that she has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her uncle and shared her ordeal of the time when she was nine years old. Furthermore, she mentioned that as a child, she didn’t understand anything that was happening, thinking it was her uncle, but when she grew up she realized it was a different kind of touch.

Talking in detail about the harassment, Nawazuddin's niece said to Bollywood Life that Minaz gets complete support in the house (Nawaz's family home). He neither works nor earns anything, yet nobody stops him from doing as he pleases, and the maximum support he gets is from Nawaz. Everyone knew in that house what was happening with her (the sexual harassment), she had told everybody everything, but nobody said a word. She thought that Nawaz would have a different mentality because of the society he was mixing in, but he clearly stated, 'You're lying. My brother can't do anything of the sort.' She was 13 at the time, and Nawaz had proceeded to ask her, 'Which movie are you watching for you to cook up such allegations? This isn't possible.'

She further said that as she grew, she began realising that this isn't right. And she didn't tell them once, but she told them repeatedly. And it continued even after she had told them as nobody supported her. It may have stopped if someone had supported her. In fact, Minaz became more aggressive, and had even said, 'No one is believing you now, why would they believe you later?' He wanted her to give into his demands.

Further revealing about if anyone else besides Minaz had harassed her, she said that nobody beside Minaz did those things with her, but they were all responsible for what was happening. However, Shamas chachu (Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawaz's other brother) had once offered her to come to Bombay but insisted that she surrenders everything and forgets that he's her chachu (uncle). They all thought that since she is a motherless child, they could do what they want with her.

Talking about how Nawazuddin and his family continued torturing her and her in-laws, she said, "My father had slapped a kidnapping case on my husband because they were against the boy I had married. He has supported me a lot. So, when they had tried dragging him and his family into a kidnapping case, I had stood in front of the judge in Nainital and asked, 'Who has kidnapped me? I'm right here.' Nawaz bade papa had used all his connections to try and put my husband in jail. Thankfully, the judge never agreed. So, they tried everything to ensure that I wouldn't be happy even after marriage."

Revealing about one of her experiences she said that one time, when she had gone to Delhi in September 2017 for a family function, things had gone so far that Minaz had come to her room while she was resting at night, playing some game on her phone. Her daadi had gone downstairs to meet someone. Minaz came and started touching her inappropriately, again. She screamed, but he held her mouth and continued touching her. He tried forcing himself on her but she kept resisting. She shouted again, so he removed his belt and began whacking her ferociously on her chest and back for at least 5 minutes. She further said, "He even started pulling my hair and hitting me. My condition was so bad that I took a pic of myself and sent it to the man whom I'm married to now (they weren't married then) and told him to come and take me away or I might commit suicide. He arrived the next day and took me away. I couldn't file an FIR then as I had no identity back then and they'd have quashed it. We then eloped and had a court marriage as I was already 18+."

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

Nawazuddin's brother and filmmaker Shamas Nawab Siddiqui had reacted to the reports and claimed that the lady was misguiding the law. On this, Nawaz's niece said that the thing is that they still don't understand that she has all the proof she needs in form of pictures and chats that she had shared with her husband, before marrying him back then. And about names not coming in the earlier complaint, she had named everyone that had to be, but their names were suppressed due to influence. As a matter of fact, she can't reveal their names, but there are other little girls in the house with whom this has happened, and it's Minaz who has done it every time.

