Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s THIS attempt on sets got him dragged by the collar during struggling days

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented and most loved actors in Bollywood. Over time he has proved his versatility with his memorable roles in the films. He recently made it to the headlines for the legal battle with his wife Aaliya. Well, now the actor was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Neha Sharma and was on a promotional spree. In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, the actor revealed some shocking facts about his struggling days.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his struggling days

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often spoken about his struggling days but in a recent interview, he recalled the time when he suffered misbehavior. He revealed that he faced such a situation thousands of times where he would ask the spot boy for water on a shooting set and he would completely ignore him. After which the actor had to get it himself. Nawazuddin added, “A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated.” He continued, “On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses make divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry; I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through.”

Meanwhile, in the latest piece of news, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya grabbed all the limelight with her latest post on Instagram. Although she has not been officially divorced from the actor but it looks like she has found love yet again in her life. Sharing a picture of her with her beau Aaliya wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

