Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims she and their kids have been ‘thrown’ out of the house-VIDEO

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been hitting the headlines ever since the latter accused Nawaz’s family of harassment. A few weeks ago, she shared a video on Instagram in which she said that she has been staying with their kids Shora and Yaani, at the actor’s Andheri bungalow, and claimed being deprived of basic amenities by her in-laws. In her latest post, Aaliya has shared a video, and has alleged that she and their kids have been thrown out of the house. She claimed that Nawazuddin deputed guards to stop them from entering the bungalow.

Aaliya claims Nawazuddin Siddiqui deputed guards to stop her and their kids from entering the house

In the video shared by Aaliya, she is seen standing with her kids on the road. She held her son Yaani close to her, and said that she has just come from Nawazuddin’s bungalow. She then pointed out that their daughter Shora is crying, and claimed that she and the kids were ‘thrown out’ of the bungalow and were told that they cannot enter. In the video, Aaliya says that she only has Rs 81 with her, and has nowhere to go. The video then shows her daughter Shora crying inconsolably, and Aaliya is heard saying, “I don’t know how can Nawaz behave in such a manner. He has stooped so low. I can never forgive you Nawaz, for what you are doing to my kids.” She said that through this video, she wanted to show how her kids were suffering and were stranded in the streets.

In her caption, Aaliya wrote that this was the ‘truth’ of the actor, who didn't even spare his own innocent children’. She wrote that she stepped out as she was called urgently at Versova police station. Aaliya claimed that when she returned with her children, Nawazuddin had deputed guards to prevent them from entering the home.

She further claimed that their daughter Shora could not believe that her father could do this to her and kept crying inconsolably on the road. One of her relatives took them in, claimed Aaliya, and the next video shows them sleeping at the relatives’ home.

