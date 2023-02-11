Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya drops a VIDEO of their bitter interaction; Makes a shocking revelation

Aaliya Siddiqui aka Anjana Kishor Pandey, the estranged wife of popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a disturbing video of her interaction with the actor. In the video, Nawaz who came to meet Aaliyah at her residence in Andheri, is seen saying that he came for his kids, and halted the shooting for the same. From the video, it is also evident that the Raman Raghav 2.0 actor is staying in a nearby hotel, and wishes to take his elder daughter Shora with him, apparently for the Visa-related procedures.

In the video shared on her official Instagram handle, Aaliya made some shocking revelations regarding her relationship with the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor. "I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes," she wrote. "Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and where he himself, me, and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life," Aaliya added.

"This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well.

How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidences proves that this man has stated me as his spouse," reads Aaliya's post.

Check out Aaliya Siddiqui's Instagram post, below: