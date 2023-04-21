Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya opens up on working with estranged husband: I wouldn't mind approaching him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been in the headlines for their separation and legal battle that has been going on for quite some time now. The recent reports were that the Court had ordered Aaliya and their 2 kids to return to Dubai in order to resume school. Now, Aaliya’s first film as a producer, Holy Cow, that released in the theatres in August 2022, has now been released on the OTT giant. Even Nawazuddin has a cameo in the film. Now in a recent interview with Etimes, Aaliya has opened up about working with her estranged husband and actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya on working with estranged husband in her film

Aaliya made it clear that she has no qualms about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film despite being embroiled in a separation battle. She did not want her career to take a backseat. Further adding on his cameo, Aaliya said, “On a personal level, Nawaz and I are very far from each other but you should never let your professional life get affected by your personal life. So, if as an actor he fits a part, I wouldn't mind approaching him or working with him. While a lot is happening in my personal life, I'm making sure that work stays on track."

Aaliya further said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance has lifted the film above its potential. "It's a very small film. We didn't have a good P & A, so it didn't get a good reach. To make it reach the audience, you need a certain backing, but we have somehow just managed to release the film. Had it got more backing, it would have done wonders. However, I don't want to sulk over it because at least now, I've got a good platform on OTT," she says.

