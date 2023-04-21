Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya reveals being in Dubai with kids, admits the couple will part ways amicably

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been in the headlines for their separation and legal battle that has been going on for quite some time now. The recent reports were that the Court had ordered Aaliya and their 2 kids to return to Dubai in order to resume school. In a recent interview with Etimes, Aaliya opened up about the current situation between her and her estranged husband with respect to their children.

Aaliya opens up about her current situation in Dubai

Talking to Etimes, Aaliya revealed that her kids and doing good and are happy. They are in Dubai right now as the court had asked them to return so that their school and studies should not suffer. She further added, “The court ordered Nawaz to clear all our issues. It put a condition to him that he has to take care of everything in Dubai and the children shouldn't face any problems. He worked on those court orders and that's why I've come to Dubai with the kids." Aaliya also shares, "Living in Dubai isn't easy as there are many financial issues amidst other things. But the court gave a very good decision that Nawaz has to fulfill all his duties and make sure we're staying in a good condition. He has finally solved all those issues."

Aaliya further added that the court has left the decision to the kids as to where they want to stay, in India or in Dubai. The only condition is that they should first complete their studies in Dubai. Aaliya reveals that they're going to live in Dubai for three months and then decide where they want to settle down.As far as the current status of her relationship with Nawaz is concerned, Aaliya says, "I've applied for divorce but before that, it's important to sit and discuss where we stand since that's what the court has told us. They've asked us to settle things out of court. But Nawaz is travelling at the moment, once he's back only then we will sit and resolve our issues and part ways amicably because that's what the court has told us."

