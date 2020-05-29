Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes reports of her demanding a heavy alimony for divorce settlement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya denies rumours of demanding Rs 30 crore and a 4 BHK flat as alimony from the actor for divorce settlement.

After grabbing the eyeballs for travelling to his hometown Budhana during the lockdown, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making the headlines with another news from his personal life. The actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent shockwaves among the actor's fans as she filed for divorce earlier this month. Aaliya alleged that she has been mentally and physically tortured by Nawazuddin's family in the past. Aaliya has been awaiting the actor's response to her legal notice seeking maintenance and divorce which she sent on 7 May to Nawazuddin via email and WhatsApp.

And now, as per reports surfing online, Aaliya had demanded Rs 30 crore and a 4 BHK flat as alimony from the actor for a divorce settlement. The reports further stated that Rs 20 crore as 2 fixed deposits were demanded by Nawazuddin's wife for their two kids. Rubbishing these rumours, Aaliya who recently made her debut on Twitter, tweeted, "Everyone please note that unless I have personally admitted or denied any claim or allegation on my twitter handle, the said allegations/claims made by any section of media is not maintainable." She added, "My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy"."

She further tweeted, "As an obvious "fabricated notice" is being circulated to Media Houses "as a part of PR exercise". I therefore request all media houses & journalists to refrain from using any part or portion of such fabricated notice OR even relying on the same to carry any story concerning me."

Everyone please note that unless I have personally admitted or denied any claim or allegation on my twitter handle, the said allegations/claims made by any section of media is not maintainable. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy" Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

As an obvious "fabricated notice" is being circulated to Media Houses "as a part of PR exercise". I therefore request all media houses & journalists to refrain from using any part or portion of such fabricated notice OR even relying on the same to carry any story concerning me. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya had made her debut on Twitter to speak up against the endless theories vis-a-via her divorce with Nawaz and also, soon after joining Twitter, Aaliya dismissed reports of being in a relation with any other man. Aaliya wrote, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention…”

To note, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years and also have two kids together. For the uninitiated, the couple’s wedding hit a rough patch in 2017 and ever since there have been reports about their divorce.

