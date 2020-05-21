Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer reveals actor has not yet responded to divorce notice

Nawazuddin Siddiqui divorce: As per a recent report, Aaliya Siddiqui has been awaiting husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui's response to her legal notice seeking maintenance and divorce which she sent on 7 May.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent shockwaves among the actor's fans as she filed for divorce earlier this month. Not just that, Aaliya also alleged that she has been mentally and physically tortured by Nawazuddin's family in the past and that reconciliation is not on the table. As per a recent report, Aaliya has been awaiting the actor's response to her legal notice seeking maintenance and divorce which she sent on 7 May. For the unversed, the divorce notice was sent to Nawazuddin via email and WhatsApp.

However, Aaliya has not yet received a response from Nawazuddin who is currently in his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aaliya’s lawyer Abhay Sahai confirmed that there has been no response from Nawazuddin. Informing about what would the next course of action if there is no reply from the actor, Sahai, on behalf of his client, said, "This is a very difficult time right now, because of the coronavirus. All the inter-state borders are also closed and it is very difficult to travel. Let’s see how we take it forward."

He added, "We will have to see the situation because the situation throughout the country is very difficult. Depending on whatever the situation calls for, we will take action appropriately."

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Nawaz’s wife Aaliya mentioned that their marriage faced problems right from the beginning. "He (Nawaz) has never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us in Mumbai. So, I've been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone. It's a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It's a pattern in his family," revealed Aaliya.

