Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement in court against the actor & his four family members

As per the latest news reports Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, has recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC (recording of confessions and statements) in connection to her complaint against husband and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his four family members. The news report by PTI states that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has appeared before POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and gave her statement.

The news update further states that Aaliya stated how actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother had molested a family member in the year 2012. The news reports by PTI further goes on to add that the actor's brother Saifuddin Siddiqui has reportedly stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife is trying to extort money from the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, and is also using blackmailing as a means. Furthermore, circle officer Girija Shankar Tripathi spoke to PTI about the matter. He states that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has recorded her statement and also appeared in front of the POCSO court.

Previously, actor Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui reportedly stated that Aaliya had filed a complaint accusing him of rape and cheating. Shamas Nawab Siddiqui came in defense of his brother. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother further goes on to state that he would approach the Bombay High Court in this matter as the allegations of rape and cheating are false. Shamas Nawab Siddiqui also tweeted about this matter and stated his side of the story.

