Nawazzudin Siddiqui wraps up the shoot of upcoming film No Land's Man; View PICS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to social media and announced about the schedule wrap of upcoming movie No Land's Man. Check out his latest Instagram post.

If there is one actor who is known for his impressive choices in relation to films, it is definitely Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The versatile actor is known for his craft and dedication and serves as a role model for many other aspiring artists out there. Nawazuddin has portrayed numerous roles in the span of his career and has given memorable characters to the audiences through his films. The actor grabbed headlines sometime back because of a new project.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin will feature in an international film titled No Land’s Man helmed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. The Kick actor had been quite busy off late in Sydney and New York with the movie’s shoot. Now, Nawazuddin has announced about the schedule wrap of the movie through social media. He has also wished everyone on the occasion of New Year 2020. The actor is seen posing with the cast and crew of the movie in the pictures.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to shoot despite getting heartbreaking news of his sister's death due to cancer)

He writes, “It’s a schedule wrap in New York & Sydney for No Land’s Man - Wonderful Experience with the most energetic team. Wishing Everyone A Very Happy New Year.” Talking about the movie No Land’s Man, it happens to be an adaptation of the popular book of the same name. It tells the story of a South Asian man whose life takes a tragic turn when he meets an Australian girl in the United States.

Credits :Instagram

Read More