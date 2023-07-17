Nayanthara steals spotlight with action-packed avatar in NEW Jawaan poster; Shah Rukh Khan calls her ‘thunder’

Jawan, the much-anticipated film, has been creating a buzz among cinephiles since its announcement. The movie marks the collaboration of two stalwarts in the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on this action-packed project, and the unveiling of a new poster has further intensified the excitement. In the latest development, the spotlight shines on Nayanthara, the leading lady of Jawan, as she takes on an action-packed avatar.

Jawan's latest poster featuring Nayanthara unveiled

With her remarkable acting prowess and diverse filmography, Nayanthara has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the industry. It seems the actress is essaying the role of a cop in the movie. The Jawan Prevue gave a glimpse of her character and the poster further added speculation about her powerful portrayal. In the poster, she is seen wearing black shades and protective gear with a gun in her hand. Uploading the poster on different social media platforms, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now!" The poster has garnered immense attention, with social media platforms abuzz with discussions and praises for Nayanthara's stunning on-screen persona.

Take a look at the latest poster of Jawan here:

Reaction of fans

Netizens took the comment section by storm as soon as the poster was uploaded. One user commented, "She looks absolutely awesome." Another wrote, "Can't wait to see you two together on screen."

About Jawan

Jawan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment is the most anticipated film of the year. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer, this highly anticipated movie boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7th, 2023, across theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

