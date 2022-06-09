Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan looks no less than a royal at Jawan co-star's D-day; PICS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s big day is finally here. The couple has tied the knot today at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Finally, after more than half a decade of dating, these two have become man and wife. Well, Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to star alongside Nayanthara in Jawan made sure to grace the wedding of his co-star. His manager took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of the actor who looked nothing less than a King in a beige coloured coat.