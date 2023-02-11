Nayi bahu Kiara Advani looks gorgeous as she poses with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in viral pictures from Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the newlyweds of Bollywood. These lovebirds make one of the most gorgeous couples and their wedding pictures are proof of it. After dating for a long time they got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and their wedding video looks straight out of a fairytale. Fans have been gushing over their looks ever since they dropped their first wedding pictures. The Shershaah couple headed straight to Sidharth’s Delhi home after the wedding and as per reports, they held a reception there. Now we got our hands on some pictures of the couple from Delhi. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Delhi pictures

Sidharth Malhotra’s fan page on Twitter with the name Sidharth M Universe shared a couple of pictures of the newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara from Delhi. In the pictures, we can see Kiara looking simple and stunning as a new bahu. She is wearing a white coloured salwar kameez with a thin embroidery border around the neck. She has paired a beautiful Pink dupatta with her dress and left her hair open with very minimal makeup. Her chooda and mehendi make her look even more beautiful. Sidharth on the other hand is wearing a red coloured tee over blue denim. Check out Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s pictures:

Captain Vikram Batra’s brother to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception According to reports in Times Of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has a very special guest coming in to attend their Mumbai reception. It is non-other than Vishal Batra. Vishal Batra is Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother. For the unversed, Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra’s role in Shershaah. As per the reports, the couple’s Mumbai reception is happening in St Regis Hotel on February 12. It is said that Vishal is quite busy with his schedule hence he was in two minds whether to attend the function or not but his wife convinced him that they should.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Shershaah producer says ‘Elated that reel life couple from…’