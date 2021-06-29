‘Nayi body, naye demands’: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor engage in fun social media banter

Parineeti Chopra’s new picture from her Austria vacay got her ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ co-star Arjun Kapoor's attention. Don’t miss their banter.

took to her Instagram handle to drop a cute selfie from her Austria holiday for her fans. The Saina actress looked stunning as she flaunted her vivacious smile, enjoying strolling on the streets of the European nation. Posting a series of pictures, the actress wrote, “I take selfies now”. In no time, Parineeti’s post garnered love from her followers and fans. As the comments continued to pour in, co-actor and friend chipped in and wrote, “ I’ll give u my camera u take mine also”.

The ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actor quickly came back with an amusing comment. Pointing out Arjun's new physique transformation, Parineeti wrote, “OHO. Nayi body, naye demands (New body, new demands)”. Their social media banter engaged their fans for a long time. Parineeti has been sharing all updates from her trip to Austria.

The two have been cherishing their friendship since the time they made their debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ in 2012. Both the actors received accolades for their performance in their first film. Post that, the duo has worked together in more films. Recently they paired up again for ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ which was released on a OTT platform. The movie received appreciation from the audience.

Besides ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, Parineeti was recently seen in movies including ‘Girl On The Train’ and ‘Saina’. Meanwhile, Arjun appeared in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, which also featured Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. He has several projects lined up including ‘Bhoot Police’, co-starring and ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Here are the tips that Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti Chopra for Saina; Read Deets

Share your comment ×