Nayi Dulhan Alia Bhatt opted for minimal accessories; Take a look at her Mehendi & sleek chooda

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now husband and wife. The power couple's fairytale love story came to a close today with a holy matrimony in the company of family and friends at the Barfi actor's Vastu mansion in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. Fans have been adoring the couple as they eagerly await their first glimpse of them as bride and groom. Honestly, the two looked ravishing, dreamy, gorgeous…and words fail to define their beauty. Alia looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her Sabyasachi’s beige and golden colour traditional outfit. She stood close to Ranbir, who looked nothing less than a royal king in his sherwani.

One of the reasons why we fell in Alia’s dulhan avatar is because she chose the minimal route and proved that less is definitely more. Her intricate mehendi adorned her slender hands. On the other hand, she went for sleek chooda bangles, not the extravagant ones. And we love it! A bride is always the prettiest woman in the world on her special day - all she needs is a content smile and heart full of love.

Take a look:

On the other, Alia’s mangalsutra featured a beautiful gold chain with a pearl, while her ring consisted of a giant size diamond. Coming to their wedding pictures, needless to say, these photos have taken the internet by storm, while fans cannot stop swooning over the lovebirds. Alia’s post was flooded with a barrage of love-filled and congratulatory comments from friends, fans, and well-wishers.

