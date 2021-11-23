Nayi dulhan Patralekhaa’s Sabyasachi mangalsutra’s price will make a dent in your pocket

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally sealed the deal in an intimate wedding that took place on November 15. Just a few days after the nuptials the newlyweds landed in the city and looked extremely happy as they posed for the shutterbugs outside the airport. However, what caught out attention was the sparkling mangalsutra of the CityLights actress. It was the first time when Patralkehaa debuted in her mangalsutra look and it sure made many heads turn.

The nayi dulhan looked regal in a classic red saree as she sported an infectious smile while posing for the cameras. Speaking of the Sabyasachi managalsutra, the statement jewellery surely accentuated her simple yet elegant traditional look. Now, we have got our hands at the actual price of the jewellery and it can surely make a dent in your pocket. As detailed by the brand itself, the traditional jewellery is called ‘the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra’ which contains about 18k gold with black onyx and pearls. The price of Patralekhaa’s mangalsutra is INR 1,65,000.

Check it out below:

This photo comes just days after the couple made their wedding official on Instagram. For those unversed, the couple remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last moment. However, the wait was over when the duo shared stunning photos of their marriage online. The lovebirds looked ethereal in their wedding look, but what caught our attention was the bride’s wedding veil.

Patralekhaa imprinted a special message on her bridal wear for Rajkummar Rao in Bengali. The Bengali text says, "Aamar poraan bhora bhalobasha aami tumaaye somorppon korilaam" which means, "I surrender to you my love-filled heart" in English. The romantic note is a testimony that the bride has lovingly opted to surrender her entire life to grow and prosper with the Stree star.

