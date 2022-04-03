Nazia Hassan's 57th Birth Anniversary: Remembering pop star's extremes of success & suffering.

Like her, her art was also unpretentious. Unfettered by convention or custom. Embracing and evolving. Blending the best of both the West and East, Nazia Hassan was titled Pakistan’s first popstar. Not only did her Aap jaise koi meri zindagi mein aaye hoist Zeenat Aman’s diva act in Qurbani, cutting across borders it left the two nations dancing to Nazia’s tunes…

Her next, Disco Deewane, with brother Zoheb Hassan vended 60 million copies across 14 countries – a blockbusting Asian pop record of all time. In quick succession, Boom Boom, Young Tarang, Hotline… earned the siblings comparisons with the Beatles ‘minus the crazy haircut’! “Nazia’s voice was like the ABBA singers. When it hit the microphone, it had a two-tone kind of split. It sounded like a double track,” Zoheb once underlined his sister’s singularity. Leather jackets and midis, dungarees and jumpsuits, campus-girl braids… and a casual demeanour on stage, Nazia’s allure was universal.

An activist and lawyer, she was offered a scholarship in Columbia University’s Leadership Program in the early ’90s. But a rude cancer diagnosis threw her humanitarian plans off gear. After treatment, a restored Nazia got married to entrepreneur Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in 1995. The birth of son Arez seemingly completed the ‘happy-ever-after’ picture. But towards the end of 1998, however, the cancer retaliated. What made the tragedy darker were reports of her seeking divorce from Baig just 10 days before she passed away on 13 August 2000. The urgency to severe ties with him in the twilight of her life still remains open to conjecture.

Art has a strange way of reincarnating. Her track Disco Deewane was reprised in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year (2012) … prompting a Nazia Hassan revival of sorts. A few years ago, she was honoured with a Google Doodle… her sinuous hair and dupatta juxtaposed with the disco globes of the ’80s… endorsing her as a pioneer, a globalist… in the genre.

HERE ARE SOME NUGGETS FROM NAZIA’S LIFE…