NCB arrest Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar as they establish drug links to Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The NCB issued a statement on Wednesday stating that a link to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda has been established. Read details below.
53672 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 01:41 pm
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two other drug peddlers after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats of 'weed' and drugs unearthed the drug peddling angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The NCB issued a statement on Wednesday stating that two drug peddlers were arrested on 27 August named Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora. Soon after, Abbas' links to a certain Zaid Vilatra were established after a detailed network analysis. The NCB further revealed that Zaid was apprehended and a large sum of Rs 9,55,750 was recovered from him which he confessed was drug peddling money. Not just that, international currency was also found in his possession. 

"After due procedure and taking evidence on record, Zaid was apprehended. During the Rs 9,55,750 and US $ 2081, 180 British Pound, 15 Dirham was recovered, regarding which Zaid Vilatra disclosed as proceeds of drug peddling: Narcotics Control Bureau (sic)" ANI tweeted. 

Zaid also revealed that he runs an eatery shop but his business had come to a standstill during the lockdown. He admitted to drug peddling of 'bud' and other substances through which he earned money. "Zaid Vilatra disclosed that he runs an eatery shop at Bandra, which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into the drug peddling especially bud, through which he used to earn the substantial amount of money," NCB's statement read. 

It further revealed that Zaid's interrogation led them to Basit Parihar, a resident of Mumbai's Bandra. "It was learnt that linkages of Basit with the earlier registered i.e based on preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found and further matter is under investigation," the statement read. 

“He (Basit) had connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty (the brother of prime accused and Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty),” news agency ANI quoted NCB as saying. Samuel Miranda is SSR's former housekeeping manager and was hired by Rhea last year. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s father arrives for questioning by CBI on Day 2

Credits :Pinkvilla/ANI

