NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella Demetriades' brother in connection with drug probe: Report

The NCB has been constantly probing the Bollywood drug nexus for the past few days. The latest person to come under their scanner is Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother.

In a shocking state of events, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Agisialos Demetriades who is the brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The agency has reportedly seized alprazolam tablets and hashish from him. For the unversed, they have arrested in connection with the same probe as that of Rhea Chakraborty. As per NCB, he has been allegedly in touch with numerous drug peddlers related to the case. His arrest has been confirmed by NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede.

While talking to ETimes, Wankhede states that the accused has been in touch with the drug peddlers from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty case. He further adds that Agisialos has a direct connection to the case because of which the agency has arrested him. According to reports, NCB has got his custody for a period of two days. The agency reportedly came to know about his role in drug dealing from the arrest of other peddlers.

Reports suggest that he had been actively supplying drugs. Talking about NCB, the agency dived in to probe along with ED and CBI a few months back in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They also arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staffer Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. While the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actress on October 7, her brother still remains in custody. The agency also arrested Kshitij Prasad in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus probe.

