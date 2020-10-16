NCB arrests man in connection with Bollywood drug nexus; Accused also in touch with Kshitij Prasad

The NCB has made significant developments while probing the Bollywood drug nexus in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the agency has nabbed yet another individual in connection with the same.

The NCB has left no stone unturned in probing the Bollywood drug nexus. The agency has made multiple arrests and interrogated numerous people in connection with the same in the past few weeks. They had also arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for procuring drugs. While she is out on bail now, her brother Showik remains in jail. NCB also arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was earlier associated with a renowned production house in connection with the drugs case.

Now, reports suggest that the agency has nabbed a man named Jay Madhok for allegedly supplying banned substances to Bollywood celebs. According to reports, he was also in touch with Kshitij Prasad who has been under the NCB’s custody for almost a month now. Talking about Madhok, he was allegedly procuring drugs from Nigerians. The agency will reportedly probe the stars with whom he was in touch and supplied drugs. Talking about Prasad, he was arrested by the agency on September 26, 2020.

As per reports, NCB has opposed his bail at the NDPS court on Wednesday. A few days earlier, numerous names were dragged in the Bollywood drug nexus post which the agency summoned and interrogated them. Among them are Sara Ali Khan, , , and Rakul Preet Singh. Moreover, talent manager Jaya Saha and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash were also questioned by the agency in connection with the same. Apart from Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, NCB had also arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant.

Also Read: NCB sends 15 phones including that of Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone & others to DFS for examination

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Republic

Share your comment ×