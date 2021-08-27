NCB arrests TV actor Gaurav Dixit in drug case: Reports

According to reports, popular television and film actor Gaurav Dixit has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after ‘MD’ and ‘Charas’ got confiscated from his residence post a raid. Reportedly, the investigative agency found large quantities of banned drugs at his house located in Lokhandwala.

News agency ANI tweeted by writing, “NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan: Narcotics Control Bureau”.

A few months ago, NCB had raided Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai post which, the actor had gone missing. Sameer Wankhede, who is NCB’s Zonal Director, delivered a statement about Gaurav’s alleged involvement in the drug case. He said, “During interrogation, Khan revealed Dixit’s name and confessed that he used to purchase MDMA and other drugs from Dixit. After a preliminary investigation, it appears that Dixit supply drugs in Bollywood. A team of NCB visited at Dixit’s residence in Lokhandwala on Friday night but he was not present at home.”

Take a look at the tweet:

NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan: Narcotics Control Bureau#Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

It was reported that during the time of the raid, Gaurav was not at home. Meanwhile, drugs like MD, MDMA, and hashish along with packaging accessories for the substances were recovered from the house. As per reports, the star returned to his apartment accompanied by his flatmate and both fled the scene after witnessing the raid.

As per IMDb, Gaurav has been a part of films like 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi', 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', 'Dahek: A Restless Mind', 'The Magic of Cinema', and 'Ganga Ke Paar Saiyan Hamar'. He has appeared in TV shows like 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

