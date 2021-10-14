NCB on Aryan Khan's bail plea: 'All countries should take drug abuse very seriously’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan did not get any relief from judicial custody today and the court has reserved their orders till October 20 in the drug case. While opposing the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the NCB said in the court, "All countries should take drug abuse very seriously, because it is affecting the society, the world. Our department working day and night to find solution to drug abuse. We are dealing with it in a very serious manner. My officers were attacked, beaten, in a different matter. They put their lives in danger and they have been working. This has been affecting the entire society, particularly to youngsters who are college students."

The NCB further said that these kids are the future generation of our country and the entire country will be dependent on them. India is the land of freedom fighters and drug abuse should be stopped. NCB further said that they have been taking this matter very seriously and are looking into the chain, into the transactions. NCB further added that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.

Earlier, NCB had blamed Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB's contention as "inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail.

