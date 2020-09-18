  1. Home
NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report

As per latest reports, the NCB has busted three drug modules and nabbed a drug peddler named Rahil Vishram who is allegedly linked to Showik Chakkraborty.
Mumbai
NCB arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty. NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report
The Narcotics Control Bureau probing drug links emerging from Sushant Singh Rajput's case continue to widen its probe and crack down on drug dealers in Mumbai. Now, according to a latest report in Times Now, the NCB has busted three drug modules and nabbed a drug peddler named Rahil Vishram. This arrest has led the NCB to make further headway in the case. 

As per the report, the NCB has allegedly established direct links between Rahil and Showik Chakraborty who has already been arrested by the anti-drug probe agency. Along with nabbing Rahil, the report reveals that the NCB also seized the popular recreational drug Malana cream and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Apart from Showik, Rahil also is allegedly linked to Anuj Keshwani who was nabbed by the NCB earlier. 

Just a few days ago, the NCB had arrested at least six people in the case from Mumbai who indulge in drug dealing. Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari were arrested. From the six, it was reported that Dwayne had direct links to Showik and Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Dipesh and other drug dealers' bail plea was recently rejected by the Mumbai sessions court. The actress is lodged at the Byculla women's jail and is in custody till 22 September. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has not yet approached the Bombay High Court. 

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She needs to rot in jail... Bec it's not only about Ssr now... We need to keep the children of India safe and free from ppl like rhea.... If an head strong so together man like Ssr can get swayed think abt the young impressionable kids.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I mean seriously. Do trollers even think what they say has any logic. Protect your kids from your idiotic thinking

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Just to place on record all ssr's staff were hired by rhea and all his old staff were fired by rhea.... Now it all makes sense that she brought in all the members of her drug syndicate.... Hiriible woman.... Most hated woman......

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Just think SSR had to be incredibly stupid to not be able to see someone so dangerous coming into his life or is it that he was left vulnerable by his family so made wrong choices?

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Everyone is crying justice for Rhea.... Her brother has the same charges as her so why is no one crying justice for showick.. Is there different rules for her bec she is hired the the mafia... Or can anyone shed some light as to why her crime is different

