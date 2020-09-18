NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report

As per latest reports, the NCB has busted three drug modules and nabbed a drug peddler named Rahil Vishram who is allegedly linked to Showik Chakkraborty.

The Narcotics Control Bureau probing drug links emerging from Sushant Singh Rajput's case continue to widen its probe and crack down on drug dealers in Mumbai. Now, according to a latest report in Times Now, the NCB has busted three drug modules and nabbed a drug peddler named Rahil Vishram. This arrest has led the NCB to make further headway in the case.

As per the report, the NCB has allegedly established direct links between Rahil and Showik Chakraborty who has already been arrested by the anti-drug probe agency. Along with nabbing Rahil, the report reveals that the NCB also seized the popular recreational drug Malana cream and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Apart from Showik, Rahil also is allegedly linked to Anuj Keshwani who was nabbed by the NCB earlier.

Just a few days ago, the NCB had arrested at least six people in the case from Mumbai who indulge in drug dealing. Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari were arrested. From the six, it was reported that Dwayne had direct links to Showik and Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Dipesh and other drug dealers' bail plea was recently rejected by the Mumbai sessions court. The actress is lodged at the Byculla women's jail and is in custody till 22 September. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has not yet approached the Bombay High Court.

ALSO READ: NCB finds another actress’ name who attended party at SSR farmhouse where drugs were consumed: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×