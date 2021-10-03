NCB busts rave party on cruise ship near Mumbai, Bollywood star’s son detained: Reports

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out a raid and busted a rave party on a cruise ship mid-sea off the Mumbai coast. According to a report in India Today TV, various illegal drugs were seized by a team of NCB officials during the raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship. Apart from that, the report revealed that a Bollywood star’s son was also involved.

Sources known to the leading daily informed that a Bollywood superstar’s son is among the ten people likely detained by the NCB. The detainees will be brought back to Mumbai on Sunday. The report also suggested that on a tip-off, NCB officials led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the ship disguised as passengers on Saturday and detained a number of individuals who were seen openly consuming illegal drugs.

Reportedly, the raid happened during a major event on the Empress ship. A rave party was organised onboard the ship from October 2 to 4. The rave party started once the cruise ship had left the coast of Mumbai and reached mid-sea. The raid has been underway for a few hours. Seemingly, the ship will return to Mumbai international cruise terminal once the raid is over.

The leading daily’s sources also informed that the event was organised by Fashion TV India along with Delhi-based company Namascray Experience.

Also Read: Amidst IT raids, Sonu Sood says, ‘My dreams are big and I am on a mission’