NCB to call 'bigger and more influential' names post Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan in next phase of probe?

The Narcotics Control Bureau called Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others recently amid the drug nexus probe. Amid this, a recent report by a news channel claims that NCB may call much bigger names in the next phase of their investigation and it may reportedly last a month.
Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned big names from Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The top A-listers of Bollywood were summoned after Jaya Saha, who was linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's case, was interrogated and the names of these stars came forth in alleged drug chats. Amid this, a report by Republic TV claims that in the next phase of the alleged drug nexus probe, the NCB may reportedly summon 'bigger and more influential' names from the industry. Further, the Republic TV report claimed that the investigation in phase 3 may last for a month. 

Republic TV report claimed, "Phase 3 of the NCB probe is set to bring ‘bigger names' behind the scenes and under the radar at present. The officers are likely to call the ‘more influential names’ and the process will last for a month." Further, the report of the news channel added that reportedly the names of this linked to media may also come forward. It was after Deepika, Sara, Shraddha's probe this week that their phones also were seized by the NCB for forensic analysis and it is also reported by Republic TV that their financial transactions from the last 3 years also are under the radar of the NCB. 

NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana reportedly arrived in Mumbai from Delhi to review the findings of the NCB and has apparently given the team a time frame of 6 months to file the charge sheet. It was after alleged drug chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others came forth that the NCB was called in by the Enforcement Directorate to investigate. Post that, Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda along with many other drug peddlers were arrested. Jaya Saha's name came out and she was probed last week several times. 

It was then that alleged chats of Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash about drugs came out. They were dated 2017. Deepika, Sara, Shraddha, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta were questioned by the NCB last week and if Republic TV's report is to be believed, many more names may come out. 

