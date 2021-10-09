NCB calls Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejection a ‘big win’: Even if bail happens later, we’ve proven our point

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s shocking arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the alleged drugs case has got the nation brimming with an opinion. While he was arrested from the cruise ship in Mumbai early this month along with other accused during a raid, Aryan has been in judicial custody ever since. And while his lawyer Satish Maneshinde has applied for bail, Aryan and the other co-accused’s bail have been rejected once again and they have been sent into 14 day judicial custody.

According to media reports, Aryan and others have been sent to Mumbai’s Arthur jail. And while the case continues to make the headlines, NCB calls the bail rejection a big win. Speaking about the same, an NCB official told Times of India, “It is a big win for us, especially after certain elements were discrediting us and blaming the department for arresting an innocent. The court found merit in our case. Even if the bail happens later in the case, we’ve proven our point”. The official also stated that the rejection of bail validates the agency’s diligence and process.

“When the additional chief Metropolitan court rejects any bail, it means it has seen merit in our case. For that reason, it has rejected the bail of all the accused. This will certainly shut the mouth of those criticising us,” the official added. Meanwhile, the NCB had stated that they are being unbiased in the investigation and are following a transparent process in the matter.