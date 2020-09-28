NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana arrives at Mumbai to review Bollywood drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The NCB recently interrogated Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and others in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus. Read on for further details.

The NCB has been constantly probing into the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In the past few weeks, numerous names from Bollywood have been dragged in connection with the same. In the past two days, actresses , , Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan appeared before the agency at the NCB office where their statements were recorded. Meanwhile, filmmaker Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with ’s Dharma Productions, has been remanded till October 3.

In the midst of all this, NCB chief Rakesh Asthana has arrived from Delhi t Mumbai. He will reportedly review the drug probe and the interrogation of all the individuals that happened in the past few days. He will also look into the progress of the Mumbai team in terms of their probe in the Bollywood drug nexus. Asthana will further plan the course of action in connection with the same. He will also decide who else shall be called for interrogation.

As per a report by Republic TV, the agency is unhappy with the response of the actresses. Meanwhile, Asthana was also briefed on the two drug cases registered by the agency last month after the ED wrote to it regarding the alleged drug chats of a few celebs from Bollywood. Earlier, the NCB had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs.

