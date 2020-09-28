  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana arrives at Mumbai to review Bollywood drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The NCB recently interrogated Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and others in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus. Read on for further details.
3939 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputNCB Chief Rakesh Asthana arrives at Mumbai to review Bollywood drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The NCB has been constantly probing into the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In the past few weeks, numerous names from Bollywood have been dragged in connection with the same. In the past two days, actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan appeared before the agency at the NCB office where their statements were recorded. Meanwhile, filmmaker Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has been remanded till October 3.

In the midst of all this, NCB chief Rakesh Asthana has arrived from Delhi t Mumbai. He will reportedly review the drug probe and the interrogation of all the individuals that happened in the past few days. He will also look into the progress of the Mumbai team in terms of their probe in the Bollywood drug nexus. Asthana will further plan the course of action in connection with the same. He will also decide who else shall be called for interrogation. 

As per a report by Republic TV, the agency is unhappy with the response of the actresses. Meanwhile, Asthana was also briefed on the two drug cases registered by the agency last month after the ED wrote to it regarding the alleged drug chats of a few celebs from Bollywood. Earlier, the NCB had arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs.  

Also Read: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after being interrogated for nearly 5 hours in the drug case

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

not interested in drug case, when is cbi doing a press conference?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement