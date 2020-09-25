  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB clarifies they haven't received any request from Ranveer Singh to be with Deepika Padukone during probe

Reports of Ranveer Singh putting forth a request to the Narcotics Control Bureau to be present with wife Deepika Padukone tomorrow during her questioning in connection with alleged drug nexus case had been coming in. Now, NCB has issued a clarification on it.
67951 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 03:03 pm
Ranveer Singh and Deepika PadukoneNCB clarifies they haven't received any request from Ranveer Singh to be with Deepika Padukone during probe
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reports of Ranveer Singh requesting the Narcotics Control Bureau to be present with Deepika Padukone on September 26 for questioning had come in earlier this morning. Certain reports stated that Ranveer had urged the NCB to let him there during the probe citing Deepika's 'anxiety' as a reason. Amid this, the NCB has issued a clarification wherein they mentioned that they have not received any such request and that the last communication they got was about the confirmation of Deepika joining the probe. 

As per KPS Malhotra from NCB, "There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining the investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation." Amid this, Deepika is all set to appear tomorrow before the NCB for questioning. The actress's name had come to surface after Jaya Saha's interrogation by the NCB. Certain alleged drug chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash had come to the surface. 

Reportedly, the actress and her manager were talking about drugs back in 2017 in certain alleged chats. Today, Karishma Prakash was quizzed by the NCB about the same. Rakul Preet Singh also was called for questioning. A day back, Deepika arrived back from Goa with Ranveer Singh to join the probe on September 26. Apart from Rakul, Deepika, Karishma, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor also have been reportedly summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug nexus probe. It was after Jaya Saha’s interrogation this week that several names from Bollywood were called for questioning by the NCB. Madhu Mantena also was quizzed by NCB along with Shruti Modi and KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar. 

Also Read|Ranveer Singh requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika Padukone, cites anxiety as reason: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement