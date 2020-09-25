NCB clarifies they haven't received any request from Ranveer Singh to be with Deepika Padukone during probe

Reports of Ranveer Singh putting forth a request to the Narcotics Control Bureau to be present with wife Deepika Padukone tomorrow during her questioning in connection with alleged drug nexus case had been coming in. Now, NCB has issued a clarification on it.

Reports of requesting the Narcotics Control Bureau to be present with on September 26 for questioning had come in earlier this morning. Certain reports stated that Ranveer had urged the NCB to let him there during the probe citing Deepika's 'anxiety' as a reason. Amid this, the NCB has issued a clarification wherein they mentioned that they have not received any such request and that the last communication they got was about the confirmation of Deepika joining the probe.

As per KPS Malhotra from NCB, "There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining the investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation." Amid this, Deepika is all set to appear tomorrow before the NCB for questioning. The actress's name had come to surface after Jaya Saha's interrogation by the NCB. Certain alleged drug chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash had come to the surface.

Reportedly, the actress and her manager were talking about drugs back in 2017 in certain alleged chats. Today, Karishma Prakash was quizzed by the NCB about the same. Rakul Preet Singh also was called for questioning. A day back, Deepika arrived back from Goa with Ranveer Singh to join the probe on September 26. Apart from Rakul, Deepika, Karishma, Sara Ali Khan and also have been reportedly summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug nexus probe. It was after Jaya Saha’s interrogation this week that several names from Bollywood were called for questioning by the NCB. Madhu Mantena also was quizzed by NCB along with Shruti Modi and KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar.

