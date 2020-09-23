  1. Home
NCB to conduct further raids as Jaya Saha names more A listers from Bollywood: Report

The NCB has interrogated Jaya Saha for four hours on Wednesday. She has reportedly dropped the names of a few more celebs from Bollywood.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 09:58 pm
The NCB has been constantly probing into the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency has already arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. The actress during her interrogation has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh while alleging that they did drugs with her and Sushant. Moreover, Jaya Saha has also revealed a few names during her interrogation.

The NCB is all set to summon Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and  Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug angle. Now, as per a report by Times Now, Jaya Saha has dropped the names of a few more A-listers from Bollywood during her interrogation of almost 18 hours that includes the past few days. The talent manager was interrogated for almost 4 hours on Wednesday. Reportedly, NCB is going to conduct a few more raids at several places on Thursday.

Based on the same, the summons could be reportedly sent to more people in the coming times. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and the rest of the accused’s judicial custody have been extended to 6th October. Now, reports also suggest that Deepika Padukone is reportedly in touch with her legal team after her name has cropped up in the drug nexus. Apart from that, her manager, Karishma Prakash, who was also summoned by the NCB, has asked for exemption till September 25 on the grounds of ill health.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha likely to be arrested soon by NCB: Report

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

What about calling Hagna? She openly said she was a druggie. Phuk The corrupt government

