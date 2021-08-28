NCB to question Armaan Kohli after conducting a raid at his residence in an alleged drugs case

It has been a while when the drugs nexus case in Bollywood has been creating a buzz in the tinselvile. And while the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the matter for quite some time now, it is reported that the agency has conducted a raid at actor Armaan Kohli’s residence in connection with the case. The news was confirmed by an NCB official who stated that the searches are underway at the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor’s residence. However, the official refused to divulge in further details in the case.

As per a recent update, drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at Armaan Kohli’s residence, following which the agency took the actor to its office for questioning. Releasing a statement about it, NCB official told ANI, “Drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at actor Armaan Kohli's residence in Mumbai. The actor will now be questioned in the agency's office”. According to a report published in Republic World, Armaan’s name emerged during the ongoing investigation wherein a drug peddler, with alleged Bollywood links, was arrested in the case. To note, this isn’t the first time Armaan had been mired in a controversy. Earlier, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant was arrested in 2018 by the excise department for allegedly possessing 41 bottles of scotch whiskey at his residence.

Meanwhile, talking about the drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has finally arrested television actor Gaurav Dixit in the matter. It was reported that the actor was on a run for four months. He was, reportedly, linked with the case after a large quantity of banned drugs were found at his Lokhandwala house. While the actor and his Dutch girlfriend had fled from the building before the raid, he has reportedly been nabbed by the NCB and will now be produced in court for custody.

Also Read: Drugs Case: Ajaz Khan's bail plea rejected; TV actor Gaurav Dixit joins him in jail