NCB decides to 'not challenge' bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty in drugs probe

Rhea Chakraborty is a name that needs no introduction. The actress was launched into the limelight after her stints in television, and then made her debut in Telugu film, followed by movies in Bollywood. But more than her career in the industry, the actress hogged the limelight because of the controversies surrounding her after the death of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple was in a relationship and they lived together. On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, which was a few days after Rhea moved out.

NCB not challenging Rhea Chakraborty's bail

After Sushant's death, Rhea Chakraborty went through a difficult time. Among many things, she was arrested for peddling drugs linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, she was released on bail later. In a recent development, on Tuesday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the Supreme Court that it is not challenging the bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drugs case linked to the late actor's death. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh that NCB is not challenging the bail but the question of law should be kept open with regard to Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Having heard the ASG, at this stage the challenge to the impugned order in so far as grant of bail may not be required. However, the question of law raised is left open to be considered in an appropriate case and as such the judgement may not be treated as precedent in any other case," the bench said. The apex court was hearing the NCB’s petition against the Bombay High Court order of October 2020 granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend. The NCB had charged Chakraborty under the stringent Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that pertains to “financing and harbouring illegal drug trafficking”. Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty was also named as an accused.

Take a look at the post Rhea Chakraborty shared on her social media today:

Meanwhile, as soon as the Supreme Court's announcement was made, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with the caption, "Gratitude."

