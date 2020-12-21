NCB denies giving clean chit to Arjun Rampal in drugs case; Agency finds discrepancies in statements

Arjun Rampal arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai on Monday for interrogation. Here's what we know about the same.

Arjun Rampal finally arrived at the NCB office on Monday, 21st December 2020. The agency officials interrogated him for several hours in connection with the drugs case. The actor was actually summoned a few days earlier but he requested some more time to appear before the Mumbai office citing personal reasons. Now, the latest that we know that the agency has not given him a clean chit in connection with the matter. Further details about this are mentioned below.

First of all, this piece of news has been confirmed by Sameer Wankhede who happens to be the Zonal Director of NCB. He has stated that the investigation is still going on and that the actor has not been given a clean chit. Not only that but Wankhede has also mentioned having found discrepancies in Arjun Rampal’s statements because of which they have been examining the same. Moreover, he has said that there are chances that the actor might be called again.

Earlier, reports also stated that the prescription of the scheduled drug provided by the actor is forged. Arjun Rampal’s residence was raided by the NCB officials a few weeks ago post which they seized some electronic gadgets including medical tablets from the place. Apart from the actor, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the agency in this matter. Moreover, her brother Agisialos Demetriades who was earlier arrested by them in the drugs case was granted bail a few days ago.

