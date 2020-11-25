NCB denies illegally detaining Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh Sawant: Report

Dipesh Sawant had earlier filed a writ petition at the Bombay High Court against NCB. He accused the central agency of illegal detention in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Around two months ago, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on charges of procuring drugs. Not only the actress but her brother Showik, SSR’s former manager Samuel Miranda, and staffer Dipesh Sawant were also arrested in connection with the same. While all of them are now out on bail (except Showik), Dipesh had earlier accused the NCB of illegal detention. Not only that but he also filed a writ petition at the Bombay High Court against the agency.

Apart from that, he asked for a compensation of Rs 10 lakh while alleging illegal detention on the part of the NCB officials in the drugs case. He reportedly filed this petition on October 5, 2020. However, the agency has denied his allegations now. Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s zonal director, has stated that no incriminating evidence was found at Sawant’s residence during the search. Moreover, he added that they served the summons to the house help after conducting the Punchnama.

He was then asked to appear before the NCB on September 4, 2020. Wankhede then states that Dipesh Sawant himself wished to accompany the officers to the office at night citing reasons of having difficulty in tracing it out later. Moreover, it has been also added in the 34-page affidavit submitted by NCB that Sawant went with the officers in the presence of his family members (his mother and brother). Wankhede also adds that Sawant looked exhausted and wanted to get some sleep. He also agreed to come back the next day but later changed his mind while saying that he wouldn’t get any mode of transportation at that time.

So, what the affidavit of NCB actually says is that Dipesh Sawant requested the officials to permit him to stay at the office at night so that he could continue with the statement the next morning. So, they have clarified that he stayed there at his own will and was provided breakfast and other facilities by the officials. Meanwhile, the bench of judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik have listened to the arguments put forward by both the parties. However, they have observed that it will be impossible to adjudicate the issue unless an independent officer or body conducted the inquiry on Sawant’s allegations. However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh who appeared on behalf of the central agency opposed the same. The next hearing of the case will happen on December 4, 2020.

Credits :India Today

