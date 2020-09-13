NCB denies preparing 'Bollywood list' as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh's names emerge in Rhea's drug probe

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra has revealed that no 'Bollywood list' has been prepared as opposed to news reports doing the rounds.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been probing the drugs link in Sushant Singh Rajput case in full swing. While it has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, staffer Dipesh Sawant and drug dealers, the probe continues to widen. Over the last two days, several celebrity names like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta have come to the fore. It was widely reported that Rhea, during the course of investigation, had revealed names of top 25 celebrities.

It was also reported that Sara, Rakul and Simone's names were given by Rhea. However, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra has denied preparing any such list of Bollywood celebrities. Commenting if any prominent Bollywood names are involved, he said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood." The NCB officer added, "The names have not been zeroed upon."

Times Now had earlier revealed that Rhea had named Sara, Rakul and Simone Khambatta. The actress reportedly confessed that the rest of the three did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Among them, Sara Ali Khan did the movie Kedarnath with the late actor. As claimed earlier by Samuel Haokip, she was reportedly in a relationship with him back then.

Rhea, in her bail plea, had stated that she was 'coerced' by the NCB to make incriminating statements during her interrogation and that a false narrative is being played out.

