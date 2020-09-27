NCB Deputy DG clarifies that Karan Johar's 2019 party is not under probe; More than 18 people arrested

Mutha Ashok Jain, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director-General has clarified that Karan Johar's 2019 alleged drug party is not a part of the drug nexus angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is, unfortunately, getting murkier by the day, due to the drug nexus angle that has shaken Bollywood and Telly world to its very core. While , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh were recently interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, recently came under scanner for his 2019 alleged drug party.

According to a video by Times Now, giving some clarity on the ongoing investigation was Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, South-Western Region, NCB. When asked about KJo's party video being a possible key element in Sushant's case, Ashok clarified that the 2019 party has nothing do with this investigation. Ashok also revealed that Khitij Prasad has been placed under arrest after questioning while no fresh summons have been issued. More than 18 people have been arrested so far.

Earlier, in a lengthy statement on Instagram, Karan issued a clarification stating that the allegations put on him were "completely baseless and false."

"No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any substance," Johar stated while adding, "Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise."

Meanwhile, the NCB has seized Deepika, Rakul, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's mobile phone for forensic examination.

