NCB Deputy DG clarifies that Karan Johar's 2019 party is not under probe; More than 18 people arrested

Mutha Ashok Jain, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director-General has clarified that Karan Johar's 2019 alleged drug party is not a part of the drug nexus angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 09:59 am
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is, unfortunately, getting murkier by the day, due to the drug nexus angle that has shaken Bollywood and Telly world to its very core. While Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were recently interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Karan Johar recently came under scanner for his 2019 alleged drug party.

According to a video by Times Now, giving some clarity on the ongoing investigation was Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, South-Western Region, NCB. When asked about KJo's party video being a possible key element in Sushant's case, Ashok clarified that the 2019 party has nothing do with this investigation. Ashok also revealed that Khitij Prasad has been placed under arrest after questioning while no fresh summons have been issued. More than 18 people have been arrested so far. 

Earlier, in a lengthy statement on Instagram, Karan issued a clarification stating that the allegations put on him were "completely baseless and false." 

"No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any substance," Johar stated while adding, "Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and more show Karan Johar support after his clarification on alleged 'drug party'

Meanwhile, the NCB has seized Deepika, Rakul, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's mobile phone for forensic examination.

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Kangana and bhakts are going to cry.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

i understand now !! they are just targetting deepika! thats all.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

So many ppl complained about the video, there is a fir registered against it, still bot probed? Why?

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Coz they are all sold .SSR will never get justice and India will never change

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Maybe birthday greeting to modi?

