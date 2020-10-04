NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra who interrogated Deepika Padukone in drug nexus diagnosed with COVID 19

While NCB continues its investigation in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus, one of the senior officials has contracted COVID-19. Read on for further details.

The NCB has been probing the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for the past few weeks. The agency has arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Meanwhile, they also summoned and interrogated a few more celebs from Bollywood in connection with the drug nexus. Among them is who was summoned by NCB for the probe on 26th September.

According to the latest reports, NCB’s deputy director, KPS Malhotra, who was present during Deepika’s interrogation, has unfortunately contracted COVID-19. For the unversed, he is currently leading the agency’s team which is probing the Bollywood drug nexus. Earlier, another official from NCB had tested positive for novel coronavirus amidst the probe. Apart from Deepika, her manager Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, , and Rakul Preet Singh also appeared before the agency to be a part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, NCB officials also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was formerly associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister organization of ’s Dharma Productions. He is reportedly under judicial custody. Talking about the actresses who were summoned by the agency, all of them denied consuming drugs during their interrogation. However, NCB has not given clean chit to any of them, claims reports. The agency has also arrested some drug peddlers in the past few weeks. And the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case includes the AIIMS team submitting its conclusive report to CBI.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

