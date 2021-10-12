NCB director Sameer Wankhede alleges of being followed by Mumbai Police, submits CCTV footage: Report

According to a report in ETimes, Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede has alleged that he is being followed by Mumbai police. Reportedly he has filed a complaint with the union government that his movements are being tracked by the Mumbai police. An ANI report mentioned that NCB officials have met senior officials of Mumbai police and complained to them regarding being followed by the officials of Mumbai police in the past few days. A report mentioned that Sameer Wankhede has also submitted the CCTV footage of him being spied upon as a shred of evidence.

The ongoing case that came about after a raid on the cruise headed to Goa involves Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan amongst others. In a previous chat with ANI, Sameer Wankhede spoke about the case and said, “We and the prosecution will make attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court".

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials met senior officials of Mumbai Police and complained to them about being followed by Mumbai Police officials in the past few days. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish presented the argument in the court, “I am 23-year old with no antecedents. I happen to be from Bollywood. When I reached there they searched me and nothing was found. They went through my mobile and they downloaded all the data. Mobile has been sent for forensic examination. From the first day till today nothing has emerged. Contact with Archit was revealed on first day and they took their own time. Their contention is I am required for confrontation. That has been rejected by the Supreme Court. Top Court says interrogation, investigation, confrontation can take place when someone is released on bail,” as reported by NDTV.

