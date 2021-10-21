NCB dismisses incorrect information about Sameer Wankhede after Nawab Malik’s extortion claim

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik recently called out the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that the officer and his family were in Dubai and the Maldives when many popular celebs of Bollywood visited the vacation spots amid the pandemic. Nawab Malik reportedly alleged an extortion claim against Wankhede. In a video released on Malik’s official Twitter, the minister questioned the drug controlling agency.

He said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire film industry was in Maldives. What were the officer and his family doing in Maldives and Dubai [at the same time]? We demand that he clarifies whether he was in Dubai. Was his family there in Maldives when the entire film industry was there? What was the reason? We are very clear. All this vasooli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos.”

Now, on Thursday, Wankhede condemned the allegations of extortion brought against him by the NCP leader. In a press meet, the officer admitted that he went to the Maldives with his family on a vacation, however, it was reportedly a personal affair. Wankhede said, "I went with my children and family after taking govt's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable."

Even the drug control department has released an official press note to dismiss all the rumours levelled against the officer. On Thursday evening, the official press note was shared on the official Twitter handle of ANI. "Certain incorrect information has been shared in social media regarding Sameer Wankhede, lRS, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB," reads the press note.

Take a look at it below:

NCB releases a press note with the factual position on certain information on social media regarding Sameer Wankhede.



"Certain incorrect information has been shared in social media regarding Sameer Wankhede, lRS, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB," reads the press note. pic.twitter.com/0i97av6RHz — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

As per ANI, “Sameer Wankhede, IRS joined NCB on loan basis on 31.08.2020 and after this, he has not submitted any application for Ex-lndia leave to Dubai,” said the Narcotics Control Bureau. "As per the approval of Competent Authority, the officer has availed Ex-lndia leave along with his family to Maldives,” they added.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday to be questioned by NCB's Sameer Wankhede over WhatsApp chats; Phone & laptop seized: Report