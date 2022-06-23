NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty & others in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly filed draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Wednesday. The charges were filed in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, 2020.

As per PTI, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the prosecution maintains all the charges against all the accused, as those mentioned in the chargesheet submitted before the court. For the unversed, the NCB had charged the accused on charges including Section 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(A), 22, 27, 27A, 28, 29, and 30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Furthermore, the prosecution proposed to the court to charge Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for consumption of narcotic substances, as well as for procuring and paying for these substances for SSR.

Public prosecutor Sarpande also shared that the court was scheduled to file these charges against all accused. However, he added, that it could not be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications.

The court maintained that the charges would be filed only after the discharge pleas of the accused were decided.

Rhea, Showik, and all the other accused were present before court on Wednesday. Special judge V.G. Raghuwanshi posted the matter for hearing on July 12.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020. Almost a month later, she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Apart from her, several others accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession, and financing of drugs are out on bail as well.

Since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been probing the alleged drug usage in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary; Says ‘Miss you every day’