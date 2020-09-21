NCB files plea to get Showik Chakraborty & Dipesh Sawant's custody in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

The news report published by Republic TV states how the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a plea in Sessions court to get Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Dipesh Sawant's custody.

As per the report done by Republic TV, sources have claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau wants to further question the duo in the drugs case especially for the links to the Bollywood industry. The news reports further go on to add that NCB began their probe after they received an update from the Enforcement Directorate with respect to the drug consumption, use, procurement and transportation done by Dipesh Sawant, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty among others.

As per the report done by Republic TV, sources have claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau wants to further question the duo in the drugs case especially for the links to the Bollywood industry. The news reports further go on to add that NCB began their probe after they received an update from the Enforcement Directorate with respect to the drug consumption, use, procurement and transportation done by Dipesh Sawant, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty among others. The news reports further go on to state that the Narcotics Control Bureau's plea filed in the sessions court will be heard on Tuesday. As per the news reports, Showik Chakraborty along with sister Rhea and others are in Byculla prison.

Furthermore, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's bail plea was also rejected by state news reports. The news report also states Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested in the drugs case.

