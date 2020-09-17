NCB finds another actress’ name who attended party at SSR farmhouse where drugs were consumed: Reports

As per latest reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau has found another actresses name who attended Chhichhore success party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse; Read on

During Rhea Chakraborty’s interrogation by the NCB, the Jalebi actress allegedly revealed names of 25 Bollywood actors who are involved in the drug cartel and amongst the 25 names, three names that have come out are those of Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta. Now as per a report in India Today, another actress’ name has come to the forefront who allegedly attended the success party of Chhichhore that took place at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, too, had revealed the name of the actress who attended the Chhichhore success party at SSR’s farmhouse.

Yes, latest round of reports claim that NCB has found another actress name who had attended Chhichhore success party at #SushantSinghRajput's Pawna lakehouse.. Well, as per reports, this party is where huge amounts of drugs were consumed, and besides , and the cast of Chhichhore, another actress, whose name continues to be a mystery, attended the party. Earlier, Riyaz, who took care of this farmhouse while Sushant was alive, told that actor used to visit the farmhouse 3-4 times a month and Raees alleged that he saw Samuel Haokip and Showik Chakraborty with rolling papers in the farmhouse.

Also, the manager revealed that Shraddha Kapoor only visited the farmhouse once during ‘Chhichhore shooting near Pune and the manager had also revealed that Sara Ali Khan started coming to the farmhouse from November 2018. Besides, a boatman named Jagdish has also recorded his statements with the NCB who has alleged that Sara used to party with Sushant on an island that is right behind the farmhouse.

Check out the post here:

India Today has exclusively learnt that NCB has found another actress name who had attended Chhichhore success party at #SushantSinghRajput's Pawna lakehouse. @arvindojha tells you more about it.#5iveLive pic.twitter.com/gaTAsGHL9Q — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 April notes recovered by NCB, late actor wrote about meeting 'Kriti' & no smoking

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×