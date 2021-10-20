NCB finds 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan & debut actress; Submits in court

Updated on Oct 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
   
Aryan Khan's bail order verdict will be pronounced by the Mumbai Sessions court today. Ahead of the verdict, an update by ANI revealed that Narcotics Control Bureau has found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. As per a latest ANI tweet, Mumbai NCB revealed that it has found this chat and submitted it in court. 

"Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANI's tweet read. 

Aryan Khan's bail order was reserved last week after two days of arguments between Aryan Khan's lead counsel Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde and the Additional Solicitor General. Today, Special Judge VV Patil is likely to pronounce his verdict in the bail application filed by Aryan Khan as well as the other accused. 

 

Aryan's lawyers also repeatedly pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs from the star kid but was kept in judicial custody on the basis of WhatsApp chats. Looks like the NCB has now found a link between Aryan Khan and a debut actress and submitted the same in court.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was as placed under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

