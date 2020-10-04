  1. Home
NCB forcing to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal: Kshitij Ravi Prasad tells court

Appearing before a NDPS Court on Saturday, ex-Dharma employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad told the court that NCB is harassing him to name Bollywood stars.
39884 reads Mumbai
NCB forcing to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal: Kshitij Ravi Prasad tells court.
Former Dharmatic Entertainment employee and executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of coercion. The producer's custody which was extended to 6 October has alleged that the NCB has 'harassed' and 'coerced' him to to implicate Bollywood actors. He was present before a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court on Saturday. 

Appearing before the court, Kshitij said, "While recording my statement, the NCB has been consistently threatening and coercing me to make statements against Karan Johar and other officials of Dharma Productions and that in the event I did not, they would false implicate my wife and other family members. I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings despite me repeatedly stating that I do not know the said persons and have no knowledge of such allegations," Mumbai Mirror reported. 

Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy director general of NCB, told the portal, "The allegations made by Kshitij Prasad in court are false. We have submitted statements of the accused before the magistrate. I would not like to share any details about the statements given and the investigation." The NCB has also stated that Kshitij has been arrogant, adamant and non-cooperative. 

Kshitij has been accused of procuring marijuana. However, while speaking to the media, he had earlier said that he was being framed. While Kshitij’s arrest had brought Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on the radar, the filmmaker had clarified that his production house isn’t associated with him in any way.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Old boys are crying....awwwww. don't worry baccha. They'll supply weed in prison too.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Falsely implicate.. everyone knws ranbir do drugs.. n arjun rampal is a well knwn peddler

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sue Singh family, kangnga and Arnab. They even framed Lady celebrities. Harassed them. Shame on them. Chi .

Anonymous 1 hour ago

oh so innocent boys are now crying!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

right? everyone in and out of bullywood knows that Rampal and Drugbir are full on charsis! give this rat the third degree and saara jhooth bahar aa jayega!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This country is now on the payroll of Talibans.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

chup oye, Puki! Don't you dare compare your sadaa hua Taliban country to ours! dirty termites like you see everything dirty scumbags of the earth!

