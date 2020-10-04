NCB forcing to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal: Kshitij Ravi Prasad tells court
Former Dharmatic Entertainment employee and executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of coercion. The producer's custody which was extended to 6 October has alleged that the NCB has 'harassed' and 'coerced' him to to implicate Bollywood actors. He was present before a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court on Saturday.
Appearing before the court, Kshitij said, "While recording my statement, the NCB has been consistently threatening and coercing me to make statements against Karan Johar and other officials of Dharma Productions and that in the event I did not, they would false implicate my wife and other family members. I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings despite me repeatedly stating that I do not know the said persons and have no knowledge of such allegations," Mumbai Mirror reported.
Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy director general of NCB, told the portal, "The allegations made by Kshitij Prasad in court are false. We have submitted statements of the accused before the magistrate. I would not like to share any details about the statements given and the investigation." The NCB has also stated that Kshitij has been arrogant, adamant and non-cooperative.
Kshitij has been accused of procuring marijuana. However, while speaking to the media, he had earlier said that he was being framed. While Kshitij’s arrest had brought Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on the radar, the filmmaker had clarified that his production house isn’t associated with him in any way.
