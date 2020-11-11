NCB grills Gabriella Demetriades in drugs case; Arjun Rampal likely to be questioned tomorrow; Report

As per a recent report, Arjun Rampal may get grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug case after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the agency today.

On Wednesday morning, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was snapped outside the NCB office with her lawyer as she arrived for questioning regarding the drugs case. Now, as per a report of Times Now, Arjun Rampal himself may face the heat of NCB as he will be questioned by the agency officials tomorrow. Reportedly, it was after raids conducted at Arjun Rampal's houses in Mumbai by the NCB officials that the couple was asked to appear before the agency for questioning the connection with the drug case.

As per Times Now report, "Arjun Rampal's partner grilled by NCB. Arjun himself is expected to be questioned tomorrow." Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades is also in NCB custody after the officials apparently seized drugs from his apartment amid a raid. As per a previous report in Times Of India, the NCB officials recovered medicines that fall under the NDPS Act from Arjun's house in Mumbai during their raid. The report also had Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the agency, confirm that medicines had been recovered.

The report further had mentioned that NCB officials also had seized laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other documents from Arjun's residence. Over the past few months, several Bollywood personalities came under NCB scanner and were probed in connection with drug related cases. Recently, apart from Arjun, Gabriella and her brother, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and his wife also were probed by the anti-drug agency. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala also was questioned by the agency after they had arrested his wife Shabana Saeed post a raid at his residence.

