NCB to join Sushant Singh Rajput probe after ED informs about alleged drug supply to Rhea Chakraborty

After an alleged drug angle was reported in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s case by the ED officials to the Narcotics Control Bureau, their director Rakesh Asthana reacted to the possibility of joining the investigation.

As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Narcotics Control Bureau was informed by the Enforcement Directorate of an alleged drug angle while they were probing the financial angle. The ED officials reportedly wrote to the NCB about the possibility of drugs being supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant. Now, NCB director Rakesh Asthana reacted to the possibility of joining the investigation as per the Hindustan Times. He told the daily that they received the letter from ED regarding the matter.

As per HT, NCB director Rakesh Asthana said, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening stating that during their probe into financial aspects they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.” As per the report, the ED officials got to know of a possible drug use angle after their questioning of Jaya Saha, Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager. However, the report stated that the details of the drugs in conversation were not provided. Further, Times Now also reported that NCB has started examining all documents related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Based on this assessment, they will reportedly decide how to make a case further.

After Times Now accessed certain chats hinting at a possible drug angle in Sushant’s case, Rhea’s lawyer issued a statement saying that she has never taken any drugs and is ready to take a blood test to prove it. Further, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that Sushant was given something that he was not aware of and also claimed that it may have even led to his untimely demise.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been conducting their own investigation in Sushant’s case and has questioned Siddharth Pithani and house helps for the 5th day in a row. Further, it was reported that the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police questioning Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at the morgue where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

