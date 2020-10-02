NCB likely to re examine Karan Johar’s viral party video; Might summon and question actors present there

As Karan Johar’s party video is making the headlines once again, it is reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau is expected to re-examine the video.

Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau has begun investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, several new revelations have come into the limelight. Amid this, the viral video of ’s party of 2019 has once hit the headlines. Now as per the recent update, the Narcotics Control Bureau has responded on the viral video in the case as it looks like the noose is tightening around Karan Johar as the agency is likely to re-examine the video.

According to a report in Times Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to summon and question the celebrities who were present at the party, this included , , Vicky Kaushal, , and others. However, the report has also mentioned that no stipulated timeframe has been given for the issue of summons in this viral video case. Interestingly, Karan Johar has, so far, maintained that he hasn’t hosted any drug party and that there was never any kind of drugs consumed at his party. In fact, KJo’s team has also denied his presence at any such party.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reacted on this recent development in the case and stated, “I don't understand the need to re-examine this video. There is a forensic report saying this video is authentic.” To recall, this viral video of KJo’s party first came into limelight after Manjinder Singh Sirsa had tweeted about the video and alleged that drugs were being consumed by the Bollywood celebs. He had also stated that the celebrities are setting a wrong example for the youth.

Also Read: Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is 'authentic' reveals NCB's forensic report

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×