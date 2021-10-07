NCB might seek Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s extended custody after arrest of a foreign national; Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines ever since he was taken into custody by the NCB after a Goa bound cruise party was busted. In the last court hearing, Aryan’s custody was extended till today, October 7. But the latest buzz that we hear is that SRK’s son’s custody might further get extended today.

The NCB is likely to seek an extension in the custody of Aryan Khan. According to the reports in Times Now, this update is coming in after the NCB arrested a foreign national from Bandra late Wednesday night. It was reported that a commercial quantity of mephedrone (MD) was recovered from him. Interestingly, the accused was found in an area that was closer to where both Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant live and has been taken into custody along with the star kid. It is in the light of these new findings that the NCB might ask for further custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others arrested with him.

Recently, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede had rubbished reports of targeting Shah Rukh Khan and has been fending off reports about the 'credibility' of the central agency amidst the ongoing drug case.

For the inversed, Aryan Khan was first sent into NCB’s custody for one day and then on October 4, his custody was extended till October 7. Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde is expected to make another bail application today. Now only time will tell what will happen today.

