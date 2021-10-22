'NCB misinterpreting WA chats, it's a case of no evidence': Aryan Khan in his bail plea filed in Bombay HC

Aryan Khan drug case has been taking new twists and turns every day. After the special NDPS court rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s bail plea, actress Ananya Panday’s name came forward in the star kids Whatsapp chats. Ananya was summoned to the NCB office two days in a row and reportedly she is summoned for the third time as well. In the latest reports, we hear that the bail petition filed before the Bombay High Court suggests that it is a ‘case of no evidence’ and the NCB was ‘misinterpreting’ Aryan’s chats.

According to reports in Indian Express Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, filed a bail plea before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre on Thursday, seeking an urgent hearing on Friday. The Bombay High Court said it would hear the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan on October 26. This came after Aryan Khan’s judicial custody was extended till October 30 by a special court on Wednesday. The special court refused bail stating that the star kid was involved in ‘illicit drug activities on a regular basis’ and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers. On the contrary, the bail petition filed before the High Court stated that there is no material to back allegations that he will tamper with the investigation if he is released on bail.

The plea stated, "WhatsApp chats are ex-facie for a period prior to the incident for which the secret information was received i.e the rave party on board the cruise liner Cordelia on October 2, 2021. By no stretch of imagination can those purported messages be linked to any conspiracy for which the secret information was received." The plea stated that the allegation of the conspiracy being levelled by the agency is not right as "what is required to bring conspiracy is the knowledge of the dominant object of the conspiracy and an agreement to achieve the said dominant object."

The plea further stated that there has been no recovery from Aryan Khan and that there is no investigation going on in relation to him so far. The arrest memo has no charge of conspiracy and the seized mobile phones have no mention in the panchnama. It also said that the NCB is misleading courts by linking Aryan Khan with other accused. Since the NCB found 6mg of charas in Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes, the plea states that the NCB cannot use these recoveries against Aryan Khan.

"This is case of no evidence at all, even if the court comes to the conclusion that offences under the NDPS act are non-bailable there is no evidence to charge the applicant for any offence under the Act," the plea stated.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ‘Ganja’ for Aryan Khan but later said was ‘joking’ to NCB; Reports