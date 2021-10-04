NCB most likely to seek further custody of Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs raid case

Aryan Khan and two other accused may be in for the long haul in the cruise drugs raid case as the Narcotics Control Bureau is most likely to seek further custody. According to a latest update via ETimes, the NCB will look at extending custody in order to establish a case.

"I cannot reveal the links and the findings of last evening's interrogation, but there are areas we need to investigate," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed ETimes. A report in India Today also stated that 's custody will be needed to investigate materials found during the overnight raids.

Apart from Aryan, the NCB will also seek further custody of two others who were arrested. One seems to be Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant and a person named Shreyas Nair who reportedly supplied the drugs to the duo.

As per India Today's report, Shreyas Nair was also supposed to join them on the cruise but did not turn up for some reason. His name cropped up in Aryan and Arbaaz's phone chats. Shreyas Nair could be arrested and produced in court today, India Today revealed.

However, Aryan and Arbaaz have not reportedly stated clearly who their main peddler was. Reportedly, a Goa-based peddler used to supply Arbaaz with the drugs.

Shreyas Nair, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Khan Merchant have met earlier at parties according to their phone chats. Munmun Dhamecha, who was also arrested along with Aryan and Arbaaz, revealed that she received the drugs near Mumbai's international airport. She reportedly arrived from Delhi for the three-day cruise trip.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves from NCB office for medical ahead of Court hearing in drug case; PICS